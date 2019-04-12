Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

One thing I'll say is, if you just look at one play it's easy to understand assignments for that play, especially watching on film. Reminds me of taking calculus in college, when the professor solved the problem in front of the class it seemed so easy and clear cut, but when you had to do it on your own not always so easy. The thing that makes it more complicated it when the play starts you don't know what everybody is going to do, and there are things the offense can do to muddy the waters as to what each player should do in coverage, or at least make it tougher. Now, there are some plays that are pretty clear cut and guys just do the wrong thing, and it's not that hard. But I think there are some plays where the different possibilities of patterns can make it a little more confusing. Look, I'm not making excuses for the players, they spend all week going over these things in meetings and on the practice field, and there are teams that seem to rarely make glaring mistakes -- a scout last week was telling me that Buffalo is really impressive that way this season, and I'd guess New England is really sound too. So the Packers really need to iron these things out, we're getting late in the season and they've had time to learn the scheme. All I'm saying is that sometimes it's probably a little more complicated than we realize.