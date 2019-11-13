Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

It is too early. Not that it will be definitive, but next year at this time we should have a lot better idea of what kind of player Gary is. I'm sure learning the stand-up OLB position has some challenges for Gary, but the Packers are fortunate he doesn't have to play a lot because of the Smiths, because if Gary had to play a lot the growing pains would be more obvious. They probably see this as ideal that he's playing maybe one-third or a little less of the defensive snaps each week. I've said this several times on these chats and still wonder if his best position is going to be as a linemen. He's big enough (277, and I'm assuming he could add a few pounds if needed) and explosive enough to hold up well in there Going into the draft there was a lot of question of where he was best suited. His best position might be as a 4-3 left end, but I still very much wonder if he'll end up playing as defensive linemen (five technique and inside rusher) before it's all said and done in GB.