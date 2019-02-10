Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, this will have to be the final question, other duties to attend to. But thanks for coming by and sharing your thoughts and questions. I'll start answering this question by saying the hardest thing about analyzing this league is to not become a prisoner of what happened most recently. It requires constant self-reminding. So, a quarter of the way into the season I'd say it's pretty clear the Packers' defense is better than it's been for about a decade. It has more talent, more guys that can make plays, than it has in a long time. There are real issues stopping the run. We'll learn as the season goes on just how big a problem it is, but if you're Packers it has to be a real concern. The offense showed a lot more life last week -- the run game was terrible, and it needs to get better because it's such a big part of what LaFLeur wants to do. But really, they were moving the ball up and down the field through the air, so doesn't it really make that big a difference they couldn't run it very well? I realize it's not the ideal way to play, but they were getting in scoring position regularly, which matters most. Before the season I predicted they'd finish 8-8. If I could revise that now, I'd go 9-7, maybe maybe maybe 10-6. But this is why they play the games. We think we have a pretty good feel for things, but then something changes -- key injuries, or a guy improves and becomes a key player, or something jells. Let's see what happens the next quarter of the season, this will probably be the toughest quarter of their schedule with Dallas and KC and a seemingly improved Detroit team. And with that, we'll call it another chat. Thanks again everyone, and thanks especially to our subscribers, you help make it possible for us to cover this team as thoroughly as we do. As a reminder, we now have the Packers News app for $4.99 a month, get all our Packers news that way, it's a great deal. Until next week, take care everybody.