Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, this will have to be the last question, lost track of the clock, time to move on to other duties. I'm sure you're right, two first-rounders is a lot for a defensive player who's not a great pass rusher, though CB is a premium position as well. Of all the CBs in the league, I'd think Ramsey would get the greatest value in a trade -- he's the most talented cover guy in the league, and he's only 25 -- which is why I didn't dismiss it out of hand. Another issue is you'd have to pay him big, big money around the corner, and if you're concerned about what kind of guy he'd be in the locker room and on the sidelines that could be a deal breaker too, because money only empowers a guy. But he is a true difference-maker who's only 25 and plays a premium position in this league, and they don't become available very often. If Minkah Fitzpatrick is worth a first-rounder that might even be in the top 10, is it really that outlandish to wonder whether Ramsey might be worth two firsts? Or, more realistically, a 1 and a 3? That's why I won't just dismiss it.