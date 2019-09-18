Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

Agreed, this is a tough one, because Martinez is a solid player and smart and from appearances is excellent at running the D and getting guys lined up and communicating and all that. That counts for something, probably a lot. But he has his limitations, he's not the dynamic guy that many of the better defenses have at that position. I'd have to do some research to make an educated guess on what he might get next year. You get much above $5M a year, that's a decent amount of money, though the cap keeps going up $10Mm a year. I read something in the offsesaon that caught my mind, it was a quote from a scout, said something to the effect of, if you're slow at MLB, you're slow on defense. Probably a lot of truth there, it's become such a coverage position, offenses looking to get that guy matched with a good receiving RB or a TE, but they do need to be able to play the run too. I guess the thing is, if they decide that they're not going to pay him what he can get on the open market, they better have a good plan to replace him with something better. That could mean using a pretty high draft pick.