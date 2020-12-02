Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, this will have to be the last question, other duties call but thanks to all for dropping by. Bulaga is such a tough, gray-area call, and your pointing out the Clifton parallel is worth thinking about. Bulaga is a good player, and good tackles are hard to find. The only problem with your scenario is, I'm not sure a one-year deal (or a longer deal that really is a one-year deal) would get it done. There might be another team willing to pay Clifton in that range for a couple seasons, with a nice guarantee. He wouldn't be able to pass that up. And that's where the risk starts going up, if he's fully guaranteed $12 million, something like that. This is a really tough call. I'd probably err on the side of caution if I'm the Packers, but going back to last offseason, everything pointed to this year being their year to push for a title. So that would argue to keep Bulaga. I'm really curious to see what Gutekunst and Bulaga do. And with that, we'll call it another chat. Thanks again to all for coming by. Lots of questions even in this somewhat dead period in the NFL. Things will pick up soon, the combine is in a couple weeks, and free agency starts not long after that. An extra thanks also to our subscribers, it takes a lot of resources to cover the team as thoroughly as we do, and you make that possible. As a reminder, if you don't have a subscription you can get the PackerNews app -- if I understand it correctly, you can get the first month free, then it's only $4.99 a month after that for all our Packers news and opinion. That really is a great deal. Thanks again to all, and until next week, take care!