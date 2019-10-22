Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

There's definitely a big drop-off from Savage to Redmond, no getting around that. I still think their defense is better than it's been since 2010, but the run game definitely is a problem, and they did get beaten by the best QB they've faced (Wentz, and yes, I know Philly is struggling). Still I don't get the feeling this defense is the same ol' same ol'. Maybe the rest of the season will prove me wrong, but they've had some really good defensive games too. If a team gets good play from both tackles then it's in a lot better shape against the Packers because that neutralizes the Smiths' impact. The Eagles and Raiders both did that. Clark hasn't been as dominant against the run as in past years, and maybe the back and calf injuries are affecting his ability to hold up in there down after down. But they do play good pass defense as long as Alexander and King are on the field, and Savage's return should help them. Their weak spot is ILB, where Martinez is smart and runs the D but has limitations, and Goodson is one-dimensional (run defender only). They could use another run stopper -- a guy like Howard Green, who they picked up on waivers in 2010. He was a run-stopper only, but he really helped them down the stretch that year.