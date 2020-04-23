Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, let's get to the fun. Those questions are a sampling of the range of takes. Let me start by saying this: In a way I understand that a decent number of fans think this was a bad move, that they everything they do should be to win now while they have Rodgers. There's just not a lot to get excited about when you know the guy probably won't play for three years. And I'm not here to belittle anyone. But ultimately, I guess I don't get bewilderment and rancor There are so many reasons to justify the pick, regardless of whether it works out. The starting point is, even decent QBs are hard to find, and if you don't have a decent one, you have no chance. Zero. And if you have a good quarterback, you always have a chance. They have long careers, so if you find a good one you're set for a decade. Gutekunst has no idea whether he'll have a shot at a QB he likes next year or the year after, and if he didn't do it by then, well, the old adage that the hardest time to find a QB is when you need one is true. Look at Miami. It has all the draft capital in the world and couldn't work out a deal to get the QB it really wanted, Burrow. Second, it's true that Rodgers hasn't been talking about retirement like Favre. But Rodgers is basically a season older (10 months actually) than Favre was when the Packers drafted Rodgers, and Rodgers has an injury history that Favre didn't. Those injuries -- and perhaps another -- are real threats to diminishing his career more quickly than Favre's. Gutekunst has to keep that in mind as well. It's also true that Love could be a bust. But so could anyone else they drafted. It just strikes me as short-sighted to rip this pick or suggest that Gutekunst is in some way incompetent or stupid to do it. Now, if Love does bust, then criticize Gutekunst all you want for a poor evaluation. But if he really liked the guy and thinks he has a decent chance to be winning a starter in this league, how do you not take him? He can find other ways to build out his roster over the next couple months and years, including the rest of this draft. But QBs are too hard to find. I texted an assistant coach with another team this morning, asked him about the pick, he said: "QBs hard to find. They can be the future or great trade bait for future picks!" I think that sums it up pretty well.