Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

As for Martinez, in my mind they need to move on and force themselves to get better there, or to at least try hard to. He is a smart, experienced player and really durable, but he's just not dynamic enough to be the No. 1 ILB. Somebody is probably going to pay him at least $5M per year -- I've had an agent and personnel guy in the league suggest it will be more than that -- but the Packers just need to get more dynamic in there and can put the money to better use. At his season-ending press conference, Gutekunst sure hinted that they were moving on, said something to the effect of, Martinez is going to be a free agent and they have some work to do at that position, didn't say anything about re-signing him.