Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, this will have to do it, so many questions, they kept pouring in, no chance of getting to them all. But remember we're doing this every week, so if I didn't get to yours this time, try again next week. As to this question, it has been a hole, probably for a couple positions. ILB is one the least-valued positions in the league, or at least has been, because as the league gets more passing oriented they play less and less, and there are few guys who can play three downs at a high level. That said, teams appear to be valuing that position a little more, for the very reason that it is hard to find guys who are fast enough to cover good TEs and these good receiving RBs. The last two drafts have seen an MLB in the top 10 -- Roquan Smith last year and Devin White this year. I think Detroit's Jarrad David might have been a high pick too though I can't remember if he was top 10. Anyway, Thompson definitely didn't value that position. Hard to know for sure with Gutekunst, he's had only two drafts. But if college football starts producing more guys like that -- basically, overgrown safeties who can really run, the NFL will value them more. It's all a matter of finding guys who can play the run well enough while also not being guys offenses target in the passing game. And with that, we'll call it another chat. Thanks again everyone for stopping by, and thanks especially to all our subscribers, it costs a lot of money to cover the team as we do, your support is invaluable. We'll chat again next week, plenty to talk about with cuts over the weekend and Bears game on Thursday. Until then, take care everybody.