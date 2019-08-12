Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Haskins was really limping on that last play.
He was hopping up and down.
Right ankle appears what is hurt.
Washington starting to warm up that run game.
Not sure what happened to him. Grabbed his knee.
He's walking off the field. Seems to be OK.
CB Fabian Moreau and CB Quiniton Dunbar, Washington's two starters, are both out with hamstring injuries and are questionable.
Might be time to start throwing to Adams.
Of course, that means Josh Norman is going to play.
Peterson cutting behind a wall of blockers for 13. Just nice inside zone play. D-line has to be better than that.
Lowry was driven out of the gap.
Peterson coughs one up and is lucky to pick it up. Guess who knocked it out?
Washington did not bring its stickum. Looks like Martinez stripped Sims of the ball after the catch.
We'll see if they call that a catch.
Yeah, might have been juggling it.
He had it for a second. It might be enough to keep it as is.
RB Darrius Guice is questionable with a knee injury.