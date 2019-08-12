Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

They did. They were down 14-0 against Carolina and came roaring back.
They're always grooming somebody. But chances of getting a starter who isn't a first-round pick are slim.
Fackrell was way offsides. That's going to be Washington's first first down.
Pederson getting all the carries early. We haven't seen Guice much at all. Keep an eye on him when he comes in.
Washington starting to move the ball a little now.
Preston Smith with a nice pop on Peterson.
Nice looking play-action pass to McLaurin. Haskins had a chance.
Za'Darius Smith just blowing up the offensive line again.
He went head up on the center and even the guard came over to help.
Ran right through both of both them and deserved to get that sack.