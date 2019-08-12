Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Their punter is one of the best in the league.
Graham just wide open. And then he trips over the 40-yard line.
Packers using a lot of TEs today.
Aaron Jones blasting through a big hole for a 16-yard gain.
Three tight ends in the game for the second down in a row.
Robert Tonyan on the post route for the TD. Now that's using the tight end.
The inside linebacker bit on Lazard's route and Tonyan ran behind him for the TD.
This is going to be an easy one. I don't know if an easy one does the Packers any good, but that's what they've got.
No. You don't remember the long one against Seattle last year?
First downs: Packers 6, Washington 0.
End of the first quarter. PACKERS 14, WASHINGTON 0.
It's natural for that to happen. I don't know if they tend to.