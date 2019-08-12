Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Wow, two runs in a row. Positive punt returns. What in the heck is going on out there?
Three man rush and down goes Rodgers. Looked like Rodgers ran right into Kerrigan after pulling down the ball. Loss of 7.
I wish I could see why he pulled it back.
Scott's punt goes out on the 12-yard line, a 37-yard punt.
Tramon Williams starting outside and Chandon Sullivan playing the slot.
It's going to happen with a young guy. He bounce back last week. Might have been a slump kickers sometimes go through.
Rashan Gary is on the field this series.
Looks like Washington will go jumbo to start
A couple. I think the Lions do it. Not too many others. There is only one Packers blog!
Peterson doesn't hit the hole like he used, but he's still a powerful runner.
Third and 1. Dime in the game. Josh Jackson an outside corner with Tramon moving inside.
Pettine brings the slot corner blitz and Haskins hurries his throw. Wouldn't have been there anyway.
Greatest Packers punt return since Desmond Howard. Three attempts, 40 yards!
They do, but only in short yardage. I think they like to have tight ends as extra blockers because it gives the illusion they might pass.