Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Could be a long day for Haskins.
Pettine brought a safety blitz and Washington didn't even pick it up.
Now Haskins is going to be a bit shaky in the pocket, which is what the Packers probably wanted to do earaly.
Probably 49ers because the Packers don't hold a tiebreaker with SF.
More positive yards on a punt return!
Newcomer Tyler Ervin how has 22 yards on two punt returns. Put him on the wall of honor.
I think they've piped in some train noise. Not sure when it goes off.
Well, I don't know if mediocrity is a bad thing in light of where they've been. They've actually been goo on return coverage, punting and kicking. Returns are where they've been poor.