Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Third and 1 coming up. Did a story this morning on short yardage.
And they fail again, this time a false start on Marcedes Lewis.
They just don't like 1-yard to get a first down.
Great job by Rodgers of getting out of that. I thought he was dead meet. Elgton Jenkins just enveloping his guy so he couldn't wrap up Rodgers.
Washington playing zone there and took away Rodgers' passing lane to Sternberger.
Decent screen to Jones and now we'll have another short-yardage play.
They don't want to risk a concussion.
Rodgers is thoguht to have suffered one at Washington in 2010.
Hey, not only did they get the third and 1, they scored.
They are outstanding when they are inside the 5. The only place they are not is when they're on the 1.
6 plays, 50 yards, 3:44. PACKERS 7, WASHINGTON 0
Rodgers was 3 of 4 for 32 yards on opening drive.
RB Aaron Jones had four touches for 22 yards on the drive.
That's Jones' 15th touchdown, tying him for sixth all-time on franchise season list.
They don't need to. They've got him for another year.
A little bit of slipping on that kickoff return.... and a penalty.