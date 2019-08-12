Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

You would hope so, right?
Good question. I think he's had enough time to do that. MVS is in his second year. Lazard was around all last year. Kumerow has chemistry with him.
Pretty good, all things considered. I don't think he was even on the injury report.
OK, national anthem. Hang on.
Washington calls heads. It is tails. Packers will defer and kick off.
Third downs, they're last in the league in third down defense.
Washington will start at its own 25.
They will go jumbo with a sixth OL to start.
Packers start out inn their base defense.
Now they'll go to dime with Campbell in the middle and Chandon Sullivan in the slot.
Nothing going in the running game for Washington. Good start for the defense.
Pretty good defensive series to start, Kenny Clark with the sack. Forced really by Za'Darius Smith's pressure up the middle.
Positive yardage on the punt return, folks!
The Packers are now in positive yardage for punt returns! They are positive 2 for the season.
Three tight ends to start, including Sternberger, and Rodgers hits Graham down the middle.
This is starting out like a get-well game for the Packers.