Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Allison was down by contact at the 41, they rule. So, it's Green Bay's ball and Allison isn't charged with a lost fumble.
I wouldn't say that. The Chicago game is looming pretty large. I would not say that is a gimmie anymore.
You understand why, right?
I didn't think that was a drop. It was way behind him. I think they just got away from 3 TEs. We haven't seen Tonyan that much either.
The one thing that has been critical here is that the Packers are at least finishing the game with Jones. He's made some runs and catches as they've tried to run down the clock.
RB Aaron Jones has a season-high 129 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
I think Washington probably adjusted their defense to account for the 3 TEs. And they probably didn't expect to be able to do that all game.
Yes, I think they hit the jackpot with him.
It's the same because Chicago won and Green Bay and Minnesota are about to win.
They have good offenses, too.
Fourth and 1 and LaFleur isn't going to mess around. He'll go for the FG.
Crosby from 33 yards... it's good. PACKERS 20, WASHINGTON 9.
14 plays, 74 yards, 7:24.
Crosby continuing his amazing year when the rest of the NFL's kicking is falling apart. He's missed one field goal and no extra points.