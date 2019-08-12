Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Rodgers is now 13 of 23 for 148 yards and a touchdown, 90.5 rating.
Za'Darius Smith is back on the field to start this Washington series.
Man, I just wonder whether this game would have been different if Guice were healthy.
Packers are playing a ton of man coverage, which is good. But they need the rush to get there. Too much time for Haskins there.
Washington is better than they look, but this is a game that should have been closed out a long time ago. Packers had a chance to do that early.
Packers 269, Washington 179.
Haskins had all day there and couldn't find anyone open. That's a good sign for the Packers. Everyone was covered.
Well, seeing the replay, Haskins had a chance if he got it to Sims over the middle.
Now the crowd is getting restless.
Rodgers sacked. I don't know if that was an RPO gone wrong or a screwed up pass play.
Whatever the case, it asked Jones to block a D-lineman.
That's why I thought it migh have been an RPO.
They're calling Jones down on the sideline. Huge catch for a first down. Rodgers threaded the needle there.
That's a 25-yard completion to Jones.
RB Aaron Jones has 170 yards from scrimmage today.
They have won two in a row and they've got nothing to lose. Not an excuse, just the truth. I predicted a close game because I thought Washington was playing hard under Callahan and they are playing with young up and coming players.
Yes, but they should be getting better at this point in the season. They should be gelling amore than they are. Tehy are not devoid of talent.
Holy cow, this is an interesting play. Allison coughs it up and Washington recovers.
But Allison looked like he was down after Moreau's tackle.
So, replay will probably rule he's down. Moreau just barely touched him when his knee was down.