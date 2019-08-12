Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Fourth and 8 and Washington is going to go for a field goal.
This will be a 52-yard field goal. Watch the fake.
Right down the middle. PACKERS 17, WASHINGTON 9.
12 plays, 46 yards, 6:34.
Packers haven't scored a touchdown since late in the first quarter.
Like all coaches with modern passing games, they lose track of the run and think they have pass plays that will win. Then, add a QB like Rodgers, who has made his living throwing 30 times a game, and running becomes secondary.
Well, they started out with a pretty good run, so there's that.
After three quarters, RB Aaron Jones has 117 yards on 12 carries.
It is the first time he has hit 100 yards since the Dallas game in Week 5.
Washington blitzes, Rodgers gets man coverage with A. Jones and it's slightly overthrown.
Washington is putting pressure on Rodgers and taking away Adams. No one else is getting open or Rodgers is not seeing them.
Packers are 3 of 10 on third down.