Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

PR Tyler Ervin with 51 yards on four punt returns, 12.8 average.
Ryan Kerrigan is out for the game. Big blow for Washington. They're running out of defensive guys.
Oh yeah, after his first punt return.
Packers on Washington's 49.
Rodgers just holding it again. Not taking the first route.
That might not seem like much, but that pass to Lewis is what they need on first down.
More completions like that and you start to get the defense to creep up. Then you hit them long.
That was a heckuva play by Simeon Thomas on that flip pass. Lazard was going to catch it and Thomas came over and knocked it down.
They're doubling Adams on third down and forcing Rodgers to go elsewhere.
Washington is rushing four and dropping seven.
They've got to get it down to third and 4 or less so they can run it.
They're not booing or anything.
They did not run on that series.
I agree, but it has to be a reasonable distance, like 4 or 5 yards.
Haskins back in the game. Give him credit for being tough.
But they have no passing game at all.
QB Dwayne Haskins has thrown 17 times, including the four times he was sacked.
Pettine is playing a little more man coverage and blitzing a bit.