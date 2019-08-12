Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

RB Aaron Jones has topped 100 total yards for the day.
Aaron Jones has eight carries for 96 yards and a TD and three catches for 27 yards.
That's a huge blow for them.
Aaron Jones with his third first down of this series.
Ryan Kerrigan is down for Washington.
Third and 1 and they throw incomplete. What does that say of their ability to gain one yard on the ground.
Well, let's see if they can get a fourth and 1. Read my story from this morning after the game if you haven't already.
They're not using him today.
Nothing going. Rodgers out of the pocket and throws incomplete out of bounds.
Crosby will attempt a 32-yard field goal.... it's good.
10 plays, 60 yards, 4:52.
PACKERS 17, WASHINGTON 6.
Packers are 3 of 8 on third down and 2 of 3 in the red zone.
It's about the scheme, too. There has to be someone open somewhere. Or they need to be scheming someone open against a defense I wouldn't compare with San Francisco's on a great day.
Washington going to jumbo again.
Flag on Peterson's run. That's a killer to Washington. If you make them pass the ball, you've got them where you want them.
Should have been caught by Sims.
Savage with the hit that caused the fumble, but the Packers can't find it.
Down goes Haskins. Kenny Clark right up the middle. Lined up over the center and trashed him.
Packers have forced two fumbles and not recovered either.
Team MVP Tyler Ervin with an 11-yard return.