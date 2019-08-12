Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

It's reminiscent of the first few games of the year when the script worked but not the entire game. But if they score 2-3 more times in second half it'll all look good. They're two bad plays (sack, fumble) away from at least getting two shots at field goals up...
Might be something we'll ask him this week.
Not sure that's a huge part of this offense - at least the way it's run most of the time. But quicker throws are built in. Up to the QB/route runners/OL protection to make that happen.
Halftime adjustments are overrated. The break is 12 minutes. Not much can be done in that window. Some things can, but they're working on stuff throughout the first half.
I'm not sure it was a requirement, but perhaps it was emphasized. And for good reason - Pettine did a good job last year, I thought. Not sure what is on the horizon.
Tonyan TD and Sternberger targeted for one...so we saw it in the red zone. But ya, not so much between the 20s yet despite all the 3-TE sets.
Lol. I wish that stuff was in my wheelhouse. Alas, I just watch/know football.
Oh, practice squad kicker for sure.
I don't think so. To me, 1-2 come out of the South and the West.
He says he likes the pressure they're getting with four, so he'd rather play coverage off that. They have 13 interceptions now as a team...though they're on track for fewer sacks this year. But, he said it's not about sacks, but about "affecting" the QB...which he pointed to Jones' turnovers last week as an example. Could point to this latest Haskins INT too.
Tom's alter ego, which gets me great coffee every halftime.
I know, some of these comments aren't the best.
I think his playing time has shown the coaches feel that's the case...which is surprising. I think they cut Daniels because they thought M. Adams was going to break out after training camp. Hasn't happened.
Just stating what he said yo.
Tim is back with my brat and coffee. Enjoy the second half.
OK, Packers will start on the 25.
Nice way to get the ball to Aaron Jones. That's a 15-yard pickup out of the backfield.