Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

It was on Rodgers. If he had stayed in the pocket, he would have been fine.
Martinez with a great blitz right up the middle. Nice job of beating the back for the sack.
Packers blow it and it's now at their own 41 instead of at Washington's 45.
Good coverage by Alexander deep.
Played the deep pass the whole way.
Good idea to take a shot on first and 5.
Terrible pass by Haskins and great play by Adrian Amos.
More terrible pass than great play. That thing hung up there forever.
Looked like Za'Darius Smith caused a problem there.
Haskins fell and looks to be even more hobbled.
QB Aaron Rodgers was 11 of 15 for 124 yards and a TD, 114.3 rating.
RB Aaron Jones had seven carries for 73 yards and a TD.
Dwayne Haskins was 5 of 11 for 66 yards and an INT, 27.1 rating.
RB Adrian Peterson had 12 carries for 48 yards and a TD.
OK, I'm going to hand off to Jim so you can pepper him with questions I didn't answer.
Up 14-0 in the first quarter it got loud enough. Second quarter...eh. Makes sense.
Well, not sure that gets fixed until 2020. Pettine plays it this way on purpose believe it or not..