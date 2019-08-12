Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Yes, you could say that. He and Allison are 1 and 1a. Allison plays more, but he's really more a slot guy.
Lazard can play anywhere.
Rodgers got pulled down awkwardly.
There's where I have no problem going to Adams hell or high water. You need to cut down second and 18 and that's what he does. Cuts it to third and 5.
Bulaga, and he seems to be doing fine.
Rodgers with a low throw to Adams, which is going to force fourth down.
Looks like LaFleur will go for it.
Three-man rush. Not a good idea to give Rodgers all that time. \
One of those guys has to pressure him.
Ball is out and Washington has it. Strip sack of Rodgers. Holding the ball too long and losing track of the backside.
That's on Rodgers. It's 2-minute, get rid of it and live to fight another day.