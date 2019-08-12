Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Looks like they overturned it.
Packers offense is coming off the field.
There's that big-play Achilles' heel again.
Wide open down the middle of the field.
Savage slipped, but I don't know if he was in the play.
Looks like he chased the deep route and should have stayed short with McLaurin. Martinez needed a deeper drop, too.
And the PAT is wide right.
11 plays, 95 yards, 5:46.
DT Montravius Adams is ill and his return is questionable.
Man, that 49ers-Saints game looks wild.
I don't know. I haven't noticed that consistently the case.
Trying to go to the play-action on first down and WAshington wasn't biting. Kerrigan played that perfectly.
Bakhtiari got pushed back but held his ground on the screen. That play was a disaster and Rodgers paid for it at the end.
Jenkins should have been called for holding.
Lazard keeps the driving moving. Just a huge play. Nice pick with Geronimo Allison against man coverage.
LaFleur has run that bootleg Rodgers used to throw deep to Jordy Nelson twice already today. First one was the overthrow to Graham and the second one was underneath to Adams on the last play.
Allison had man coverage, but he wasn't that open.