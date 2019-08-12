Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Probably through the end of the regular season. After that it's do or die. If the defense fails, I wouldn't be surprised if LaFleur decided to bring in his own guy. Remember, he didn't hire Pettine. He was already here.
I think he must have aggravated it.
I think every game down the stretch is important not just to win but to improve.
Well, he can address the tight end situation, which he will, but I don't know what you do to improve covering a tight end. He drafted a fast safety and signed a tackling safety. His defensive coordinator likes playing five and six defensive backs. So it's more on the DC than it is on him.
I think it's a great time to see what he can do. He's done a nice job blocking and on special teams. They need to at least get a look at him in the passing game.
I have not researched that.
Derrius Guice is for real. WR Terry McLaurin is a guy to keep an eye on. He's spectacular at times. DT Matt Ioannidis has been impressive and Monteaz Sweat is a better performing Rashan Gary.
Temp is 37 degrees, wind SW at 10 mph, 29-degree wind chill.
Yeah, he did. I thought maybe for special teams purposes he'd be up a couple of times, but they must not think he's ready.