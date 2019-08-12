Live game blog: Packers vs. Washington

Hello everyone, welcome to the JSOnline and PackersNews live blog. I'm in my usual seat at Lambeau Field and readdy to bring you all the highlights of the Washington game.
In case you hadn't heard, CB Kevin King (shoulder) is inactive, so veteran Tramon Williams will start. I suspect Chandon Sullivan will be the nickel, but we'll see if Josh Jackson or Will Redmond play any role.
Stopping the run, and running the ball. Eazy peazy.
I think if Dwayne Haskins has a huge game, then something is structurally wrong with the defense. If they give up a ton of rushing yards and win, then I would say everything is status quo. They should not be giving up big chunks of passing yards today.
I don't think the special teams have been bad. I think they've been average. They don't commit a lot of penalties and they don't give up a ton of yards. The return game is non-existent, but if you want improvement from Zook/Slocum, you've already seen it.
I think it's a little bit of each. The deep route against the Giants that I thought Savage blew was actually a scheme flaw. I talked to several players and they said it was just the right play against that particular call. I don't know if the scheme is more complicated than it should be or there's too many moving parts, but they've got to get those big plays down.
Not right now. I mean, he can rush inside in their nickel if they need him to. But he's not a classic 3-4 defensive linemen. Maybe an end in a 4-3.
Routine. Habit. That's what he's been doing for a long time. It was a big part of McCarthy's offense and he did it successfully for 11 years. Now he's being asked to do something different and it's hard to break him of old habits.
OK, let's do roll call now that we'e got it started informally.
Nice!. I was getting tired of airports and getting up at 4 a.m. on Monday mornings.
Yeah, I imagine we will see some slipping. The field looks good. It's been a month since they've played on it.
With a new guy, I'm going to go 8.
Partly cloudy, very pleasant, upper 30s. Great football weather.
I would be more worried about Guice if I were them. That dude can break some big runs. Washington has four running backs active today. What does that tell you?
I don't know. He was added to the injury report Saturday. I thought it was probably precautionary. But he has had problems with his shoulders his entire career, so it's not surprising.
Well, Jordan Reid and Vernon Davis are on IR, so the Packers catch a break. The tight ends are Jeremy Sprinkle and Hale Hentges. Not household names. Sprinkle is the main guy. He has 19 catches.
I don't think so. I think they were truly having communication problems, struggling to get the calls in to everybody. They did that much better last week. You could see a concerted effort by the players to shout out the calls.
Only if it's a blowout. I think Preston Smith is going to want to play a lot.