Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

Here comes a false start on Adams.
Rodgers goes play action and has his eyes on Adams the whole way. Ball was a little short and Harrison Smith with a nice strip on the sideline.
Well, this series is bogging down a little bit. MVS tried to make a play and wound up losing 3 instead of gaining 2.
Everson Griffin takes Rodgers down as he tries to step up. Not much open there.
;For those asking, the trainer came up to Rodgers and he must have told him he's fine because he walked away.
The protection in general has been good. I haven't seen anyuthing where I thought Turner got blasted.
Preston Smith knows Kirk Cousins. They played together in Washington. He knows his play-action moves and he didn't bite at all.
Cousins tried to stick one in there to Diggs and it pops up and is picked off by Preston Smith.
The entire defense went down to the end zone for a "group picture".
Did anyone see who tipped that pass to Diggs?
The inside zones have been pretty good so far. There seems to be room for 4 yard gains when they run it up the middle.
Linsley missed the middle linebacker, Kendricks, on that last play or otherwise Jones might have been gone.
Blocking pretty well. That might be his strength now.
You can't run outside zones all game long. You have to mix it up. The Packers have some guys who are good inside zone blockers like Taylor and Linsley. Plus, Jones is really good at picking out holes.
Man, can Harrison Smith close or what?