Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

Not sure how Davis hung onto that after taking that shot.
He really wants to make a play, I guess.
Packers had a good play called there with the blitz coming up the middle, but Bulaga couldn't hold his block on Danielle Hunter.
Toss sweep and Jones gets nothing. Everyone got beat upfront on that one.
There's some kind of rotation going on. He's not hurt.
Taylor was in on the last series.
They're going 2 series at a time.
Packers avoid a penalty for interfering with the returner.
Not much of a punt for Scott. 40 yards to the 21.
He has played a few snaps.
Cook is so explosive through the hole.
I've got to think the Vikings are going to go play-action soon.
Dalvin Cook just passed the 100-yard mark. Eight carries for 101 yards.
There was the play-action and Diggs was wide open. Throw was a little behind but catchable.
Vikings are blowing some good opportunities here.
Diggs would have had some room to run, too.
Back to Aaron Jones. Smart move. He's already got 11 carries.
Rodgers had Adams matched up with a linebacker in the slot and bailed out of the pocket before Adams cleared into the open.
Smart decision to go back to Adams on the slant. It's there, take it.