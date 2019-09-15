Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

He didn't really take an angle from perspective. He was waiting on Cook and just whiffed on the tackle. He was dead in the middle of the field and Cook ran right at him.
Dalvin Cook now has five carries for 91 yards and a TD.
That's the wide zone play at its best. Marcedes Lewis seals the edge and Williams runs around it.
Taht's pass interference on Xavier Rhodes. Packers are at the Vikings 40.
Rhodes has Adams one-on-one, but they're not always in man-ito-man.
I thought Rodgers had Allison a lot earlier there.
Wait, the ball is out. Allison fumbled.
Vikings recover at their own 28.
Rodgers had Allison much earlier and looked like he wanted more downfield. Still got Allison and it's not his fault that Allison fumbled.
I thought that the ball came out before he was down, but I didn't have a good look at his knee.
Allison. He's the one who fumbled. He had the first down.
Really good pressure on Cousins up the middle. Dean Lowry came right up the middle and would have had a sack if the back hadn't chipped him at the end.
Pettine goes back to that jam front in the middle. That's a five-man line with the guards and center covered. Cook shouldn't be able to run up the middle on that front.
Cousins totally overthrews Thielen on the sideline. He was wide open, right between the safety and the corner. Huge break for the Packers.
Trevor Davis back for the punt.