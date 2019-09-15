Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

After one quarter, Packers have outgained Vikings, 167 to 53. They are 3-3 on third down. They are averaging 4.7 per rush.
Today, the Packers are this good and the Vikings are that bad. Can't tell you what it would look like next week.
Rodgers' willingness to throw to the backs and do it on time, is what is really impressive. I haven't seen him hold a ball too long all game.
There goes Jones off guard for 2 and a TD.
The Vikings look helpless to stop this.
Packers' TD drives have been 75, 63 and 33 yards.
Crosby doing a good job taking the Vikings out of their return game. All touchbacks.
Nice play by Jaire Alexander. He's one of the best corners I've seen of late when the ball is in the receiver's hands.
Well, that will take a little air out of the balloon.
Dalvin Cook with a 75-yard run off left guard. Rookie safety Darnell Savage had a shot at him in the open field and Cook made him whiff.
I still think Pettine has to play this game as though the Vikings are going to run it. Forget that it's a two-TD game. Play the run.