Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

They are not giving up on the run.
Ball is out, but I find it hard to believe Cousins wasn't down.
Cousins has the first down if it's Vikings ball.
The ball was out, but looks like the Vikings recovered it.
Ball goes to the Vikings.
They got him and this time the Packers have the fumble.
NT Kenny Clark sacks Cousins and causes the fumble. Dean Lowry recovers. Packers have the ball at the Minnesota 32.
Rookie Elgton Jenkins is in the game at left guard for Lane Taylor.
Taylor seems to be fine. It might be a rotation.
Play-action actually works when you run it a little bit. Rodgers boot legs and Adams runs right behind where the linebackers should be. Gain of 18.
The quarter ends. It will be 2 and 1 when we return.
PACKERS 14, VIKINGS 0. End of first.