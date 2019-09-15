Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

Jet sweep to Aaron Jones. Decent block by Jimmy Graham. Can't believe I just said that.
Another third down, but once again it's manageable. Third and 4.
There was a route adjustment Rodgers called to Adams I believe. Good job of going for the first down and not trying to get it all in one throw.
Aaron Rodgers is 7 of 8 for 107 yards and a touchdown and has the ball first and goal at the 7.
False start is going to move the ball back. Call is on Linsley.
Rodgers comes back to the other side of the field and hits Geronimo Allison for a 12-yard touchdown on a skinny post.
It's man-to-man coverage with help from a safety, but the safety had to worry about Jimmy Graham's route coming right in front of him.
Not having their slot corners is really hurting the Vikings.
I have no idea. I'm shocked.
Not a ton. There was some early, but they seemed to go to more WRs as that drive went on.
Aaron Rodgers is 8 of 9 for 119 yards and 2 TDs, 158.3 rating.
You would think so, right?