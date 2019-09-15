Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

Packers in nickel now with five guys up front.
Cousins had all day on that, but there was only one receiver running deep and he was double covered. Nowhere to go. Now it's third and 10.
Packers are in their dime defense.
Nice looking blitz from Pettine and Cousins goes back shoulder to Diggs. Looks like it could have been caught.
Dan Bailey will try a 47-yard field goal.
Bailey's 47-yard field goal is wide left.
Hard for me to tell being inside, but it seemed loud after the miss.
Yes, he'll remain on the sideline.
Packers streak of not allowing a TD is now at 65:44.
It's overcast, but I don't think any rain is expected.
Definitely trying to get RB Aaron Jones the ball more often in the passing game.
And here comes the tempo. Right up to the line of scrimmage and no audibling.
You might not always get a gain doing it, but you're forcing the defense to be on alert all game long. Takes a lot of energy to do that.
Everson Griffin got around Bakhtiari, but a really nice job of Rodgers standing in the pocket and taking a hit so he could get it to MVS.
Beautiful job of calling in Jamaal Williams and Jimmy Graham to block against an anticipated blitz. Stood in the pocket and found Davante Adams. That's how it should be done.