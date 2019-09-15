Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

Packers are out to the line with 17 seconds on the clock.
There's a nice schemed play with Adams running what appeared to be a post corner off play-action. Huge play to start the game.
Both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in the game.
LaFleur is bringing his best stuff to start this drive. Lots of diffrerent personnel, quick tempo.
LaFleur showing some things he didn't in the first game. Nice job of hemming in the edge of the Vikings defense on that last run.
That's how this offense is supposed to look.
The Packers came out in the same formation and motioned Jones just as they had previously. Instead of swinging it to Jones, they threw a screen to Williams. Great play call.
Rodgers pointed to LaFleur after that call and LaFleur pointed back. That's Rodgers running the system.
I think he did. He ran the plays that were called. Gave the offense a chance to work.
It was really a good example of what you can do in this offense. Now, the Vikings are going to adjust. But throwing that screen off the exact same play they had run previously was smart.
I didn't see a single RPO there. No hesitation from Rodgers.
It was four plays, 75 yards, 2:10.
Petting comes out with his base defense, B.J. Goodson in the middle with Martinez. Not a jam front like last week.
Pick route. Someone got screened.
There's the jam front, only the Vikings looked ready for it. Nice run between the end and OLB.
There's the problem when you rush five, you leave the Vikings' WRs in man coverage. Not an easy assignment.