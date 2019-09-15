Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

Looked like a screen and Williams got held trying to come out of the backfield. Smart for Rodgers to throw it away.
Flag down on the completion to Graham and it's probably going to be against Graham.
They are not fooling around with OPI this season.
Raven Greene is officially out for the game.
The one thing I'm noticing more than anything is a lot of shotgun. Seems like they were under center more in the first quarter, but I'd have to verify that.
After the sack, it's third and 28.
Another flag and it's going to be against MVS.
Sorry, it's against Geronimo Allison.
Great punt by JK Scott. Packers wanted a block in the back but didn't get it.
I wouldn't go that far, but they're not impact players. They're role players.
Cook can break some tackles. His legs are so strong.
Yeah, defense is really fatigued.
Yet, the Packers have run 59 plays and the Vikings 49.
Fackrell looked like he had Cousins dead to rights and he spun out of the sack. Great move and he gains 6. Third and 3.
Easy first down, but many, I'd check to see if he dropped it.
Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith is down.
Smith limping off. Might be an ankle.