Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

They went more three and four wides early but they've gotten away from that. I'd be interested to hear what Zimmer says about it.
Great reaction by Jayron Kearse, but MVS has to catch that.
Flag on the play by the Packers sideline and then a late hit by Ty Summers on the Vikings sideline.
They didn't early in the game. I'm not sure why it's changed.
So the hit by Ty Summer is not a penalty. They said the returner was still inbounds. The Vikings are called for holding on the return, so they'll move all the way back to the 23.
Sometimes it's no one open, sometimes it's Rodgers waiting for something big to pop.
Rodgers, who had a 158.3 passer rating after the Packers went ahead, 21-0, is down to 109.5.
Vikings can't get out of their own way. Another penalty.
Vikings have committed 8 penalties for 115 yards. Packers 4 for 20.
Tackling is getting kind of shoddy. King dives and Cook dodges him. Still third and 7.
Quick snap and Cousins has Diggs wide open on a deep corner route. Overthrows him. Packers dodged one.
I need to see the replay. I know Savage was in there at the end. Not sure the coerage.
Packers, 28:14, Vikings 19:58.
It's pretty good. I heard Zimmer say he thought they played really fast last week and I'd have to say that's true today, too.