Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

Ruling on the field stands. It's a catch.
Packers are down to one timeout and one challenge left.
That's a really nice wide zone run. Presses the ball outside and then cuts back behind the pile for a nice gain.
Every nice open-field tackle by Adrian Amos.
At some point, Vikings are going to run something different off that bootleg. The way they're running it they're getting nothing.
Holding on the Vikings C Garrett Bradbury.
Big call for the defense. Wipes out a first down.
He was in the game on that last play.
Vikings would think about going for this if the Packers offense wasn't playing so poorly. But they'll punt from the Packers 45.
Doesn't get much better than that punt, but there is a flag on the play. If it stands, Packers start on their 1.
Davis called for blocking on punt return.
There is a nicely schemed play. They ran that early in the game for the same kind of gain. It's a pick and A. Jones winds up wide open.
The part that's not good about the gameplan today is that when they go play-action, it seems like a one-man route. It's Adams or nobody. Adams was double covered, so there was no one open. That was my impression.
Rodgers changing something at the line of scrimmage there. Maybe the direction of the run. Going to be third and 6 when the fourth quarter starts.
PACKERS 21, VIKINGS 16. End of the 3rd quarter.
They ran a couple, not to much success.
They're totally doubling Adams now. They're not trusting Rhodes to cover him by himself. They must be pressuring differently as well. Seems like LaFleur is worried about pressure.