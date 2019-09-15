Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

Packers have rushed 25 times for 112 yards today.
Triple tight end to the right and they run to the weakside. Interesting.
Got to be patient. Time is your opponent also.
The rhythm in the passing game is gone. Rodgers starting to hold it again.
Jimmy Graham just got whipped.
What a great call by Zimmer. He gets Graham blocking the end with no help because he blitzes Kendrick right next to him, meaning Aaron Jones has to pick him up. He can't help Graham. Easiest sack Hunter ever had.
I don't know about effort, but no ability whatsoever.
I don't think it was drawn up that way. I think Jones was supposed to help, but Zimmer saw an opportunity and took it. That's what adjusting is about.
Not for blocking. Plus, he's on IR.
Packers have not been fooled by play-action.
Bad play by Thielen. Just gave up a sure first down trying to get more yards. Probably a little frustration and not being able to get open today.
Cousins all day long and he throws back-shoulder to Thielen. Just a great catch with Alexander all over him. But looks like it might be challengeable.
I don't think the ball moved a lot in Thielen's arm. The question is how much does it need to move.
I don't think it moved enough.
Yeah, looks like it's good to me.