Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

The Vikings got some unscouted looks and they've adjusted. They are an excellent defense. LaFleur caught them off guard with some stuff they hadn't seen from Rodgers and now they've adjusted to it.
Now, you've got to beat them guys making plays. The Vikings' talent on defense is now starting to come through.
Cousins to Thielen deep. Terrible throw. And Thielen is going to be called for OPI.
If the Packers win, OPI is their MVP.
Even though they're not scoring, they are accomplishing something. They need to stop getting penalties and turning the ball over. That's what's killing them.
But there's nothing wrong with running it at the Vikings. Pretty soon you'll be able to hit them with a play-action pass.
Are you kidding me? How was that not an INT?
Great catch by Stefon Diggs and we have ourselves a ballgame.
Officials are debating on the sideline.
Unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Diggs. They're going to enforce the penalty. I'm not sure I agree with the decision.
The Packers block the PAT.
It's PACKERS 21, VIKINGS 16.
Here's why I think that's a bad decision. The Vikings would be kicking from the 20 and you'd have a chance for a decent return, maybe past the 40. The missed PAT doesn't mean anything because either way the Vikings need a TD.
You could assume Davis would have fielded the ball at the 10. I don't know....
Inside zone is working well for Aaron Jones. Now the Packers are up to the line quickly.
They've got a little tempo going now.
BTW, Elgton Jenkins is in the game at LG for Taylor.