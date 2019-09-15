Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

The problem* for Rodgers is that he is so demonstrative ... so the camera is always going to follow him. For me, I don't see the big deal in the frustration there. They went backwards again with a chance to score.
Not really. I think the protection has been good enough most of the time.
Indeed. He's OK with help.
I saw what you saw. Just unhappy with the way things went. I don't read too much into that stuff, but I know that's not how most will.
Inside joke. Straight down the middle.
A little surprised by that, but only in the pass game. They're blocking well, including Graham. Could be part of second half. But LaFleur will change things up week-to-week with his emphasis...
There's some history there for 12..but that kind of stuff happens every week for most every team.
He's a rookie. He's on the field in certain pass rush situations - like Pettine said he would be in camp. Check back on this in three years....
Definitely. That's why Amos/Savage Jr. are here - that game here last year started the snowball of bad play on the back end.,..
I don't think he needs* it. I think it's just a function of them trying to figure out what works once the flow of the game begins.
Maybe. Geronimo told me this week that there are times when the offense will feature different position groups. The Vikings secondary is banged up...going with more wideouts is a good call.
Aaron Jones is that old? Man he moves well.
Excellent point. They also had some no gains/losses/penalties that once again put them behind schedule ... can't do that.
I don't think so...I think they calls just went a different way.
(Also, Cherry Starr just addressed the crowd here at halftime)
Yup, and Clark was off the field. He found a seam and made it work. Doubt Savage Jr. ever takes that angle again.
Yeah, that didn't work...without that OPI this is a way different feel. Not sure. Vikings maybe just had a play made by a real good player.
This offense is designed to get anyone open. There are throws there.
I liked it, to be honest. The offense was rolling, why not put the knife in? Trust your D. Unfortunately it kind of blew back a little.
Kumerow was on the field for two red zone touchdowns. #TouchdownJesus blesses all.