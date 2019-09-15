Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

It's part of what they do when getting double teammed so the second blocker can't get up to the second level. Usually it's not seen.
Alexander with another big break up.
Third and goal at the 13. Timeout Minnesota. Their first.
I wonder if they'll go for it if they get to fourth down.
It's automatically reviewed under 2 minutes.
Cousins to Rudolph is way overthrown. He wasn't open anyway. The coverage in the end zone was excellent.
Dan Bailey will attempt a 31-yard field goal. It's good. PACKERS 21, VIKINGS 13. Huge break for Green Bay with the OPI call.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is 4 of 14 for 98 yards with an interception, 26.5 rating.
Not a lot of plays designed for third and 16.
Things are bogging down, but Rodgers needs to stick with the offense. His inclination is going to be to start changing plays. They can make adjustments at halftime.
JK Scott not having the performance e had in Chicago. That's 44 yards and no return.
Haven't heard a peep out of Thielen today.
Going to be pass interference on Diggs.
Tried to push off on King.
Vikings smartly run the clock out. They'll get the ball at the start of the second half.
Packers caught a huge break with that PI call and lead 21-10 instead of 21-14.
QB Aaron Rodgers was 16 of 22 for 151 yards and 2 TDs in the first half, 121.6 rating.
Running back Aaron Jones rushed 14 times for 63 yards.
TV showed Rodgers having words with LaFleur. Seemed very unhappy about something. Don't know if he was mad at LaFleur or soemthing that happened on the field.
OK, I'm going to pass off to Jim Owczarski. Be nice.
Hello all. I'm back. Tim is gone. The fun can start.
Initial thought on the first half: The opening script was solid. Clearly worked on and all were confident in it. After that... oh.