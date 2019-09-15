Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

OK, big decision by LaFleur. He goes for it on fourth down and the Packers get stuffed. Took points off the board deep in Vikings territory.
Going to be holding on the Vikings. Preston Smith got tackled.
Great play by Cousins to get theh ball to Chad Beebe, who outruns the Packers secondary all the way down to the 3-yard line.
There's a flag down and the officials are huddling.
Personal foul on Thielen and Alexander. Offsetting and it will be first and goal at the 3.
Easy pitch and catch to Diggs and the Vikings are in the end zone.
Vikings go 73 yards in 2 plays for a TD with 1:07 left in the half.
They're reviewing the TD for some reason.
It looked like Martinez might have overpursued and gotten behind when Cousins scrambled. But I need to see a replay.
The Packers catch a huge break; pass interference after instant replay means the Vikings TD is reversed. First and goal at the 13.
This could be the big bail out.