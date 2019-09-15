Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

I think they've got the pass rush to bother Cousins and the corners to at least battle the two receivers. We'll find out if they can stop the run. That's never been a Pettine strength.
I think he'll be a head coach next year. Just a gut feeling.
Trae Waynes. Then probably Mackenzie Alexander. Mike Hughes would be in there if he weren't coming off a knee injury.
I understand your thinking, but if you want quality news, you're going to have to pay for it. You got used to getting it free because we could make money off selling newspapers. We can't sell newspaper advertising anymore, so the paper is dying. If you don't subscribe, that's your right, but pretty soon all you're going to be getting all your information from team web sites. If that's what you want, god speed.
I expect them to try to establish the run first. Then we might see the ball spread around. But running it is paramount in my way of thinking.
Probably judging his speed and only playing with him one season. They're still getting to know one another. I wouldn't make a judgement on one throw. Let's see it play out some more.
The offense is centered around the quarterback. But yes, you have to have a decent offensive line. The interior of the line played poorly against a really good Bears defense. It can't be that way every week or the Packers are in trouble.
You now have a chance to subscribe to PackersNews only for $5 a month. You'll get as much stuff off-season as you will in-season. If you're from out of state and just want Packers stuff, I suggest that option.
I apologize for that. If you ever have any problems you can't solve yourself, email me and I'll try to help.
Part of the introductions are a very loud cannon that scared me.
Hang on, national anthem.
Vikings call tails. It is tails. The Vikings defer and will kick off.
Vikings will be without LG Pat Elflein. Starting in his favor is Dakota Dozier. Expect them to attack him.
Trevor Davis back for the kickoff.
It's not the blog, it's Direct TV.