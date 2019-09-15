Live game blog: Packers vs. Vikings

Good morning everybody, welcome to the JSOnline and PackersNews live blog of #Packers vs. #Vikings. Who's ready for some football?
Not just for the sake of adding somebody. If someone who could really be a threat on the other side of Adams was available, I think they should consider it.
We have not been told that. I'm not really sure.
I'm definitely not sold on the offense. If you didn't read my column this morning, I suggest you take a read. It summarizes my opinion on where they are. I think the Vikings are in a better place offensively than Chicago and will offer more of a threat. No one is a Super Bowl contender in Week 2.
They were No. 1 in points allowed.
Why do you think they need another defensive back. That's the deepest part of their team.
Not at all. It's very early in the season. Lots of time to establish your identity.
By Week 4 you would expect them to be functioning at a regular-season level. That doesn't mean it's going to be pre-season quality. It shouldn't be. It should get better each week.
I just want to see if they're going to run the ball and scheme some guys open. We'll know if they're running the ball. We'll need to see Rodgers release it quickly and not run the clock down to see if they're running the offense the way it should be run.
No, he still is on the Packers' IR list.
I don't know about Cobb, but I'm starting to think you're right about not bringing in an experienced receiver or tight end. That might have been a mistake.
They are definitely vulnerable there. They're very weak in the slot.
Because they thought the tempo would be better. Apparently, they think this will help. I have my doubts.