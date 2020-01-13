Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

He does not use it a lot. It depends on how the defense is playing him.
Smart to go back to the bootleg. Keep going to it until they stop it, then come back with an outside run.
WR Davante Adams has five catches for 78 yards and a TD.
Cover 3 zone, but the corners play up.
There's your screen, but it's coming back. Elgton Jenkins with the block in the back.
If he just lets him go, Jones gets down to the 10-yard line.
Instead, it's second and 12 at the 33.
Rodgers had Tonyan wide open down the middle, but he felt pressure and lobbed it up to Adams. PI on the Seahawks. First down at the 15.
Shaquill Griffin is a great corner and Adams is having a field day against him.
Rodgers may have gotten the Seahawks offsides on that play.
He didn't take the shot to Adams because he didn't know for sure it had been called.
Sternberger with a heck of a block on that toss sweep. Kicked out Griffin.
First and goal at the 1. Give it to Marshawn.
Smart that they run that play like that because it's a pass and not a handoff.
Good play to hit the tight end here.
Timeout Rodgers. That's it for timeouts for the Packers this half.