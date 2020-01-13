Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Wow, it that's Aaron Jones, I bet he gets the first down. Jamaal Williams gets cut down 3 yards short of the first down. Great tackle.
Yes, sorry about that. The penalty was on Lazard for making contact, not Allison.
Russell Wilson just gave the Packers an opportunity. They let it slip through their hands.
Kevin King has to catch that.
Pettine brings the blitz and Wilson burns him. Left King on Lockett one-on-one and King was toast. That's a 28-yard gain.
I'll bet you that's the last Pettine blitzes.
Wilson was so ready for that.
They came after Wilson that time and the pressure came right up the middle from Kenny Clark.
Seahawks will attempt a 45-yard field. Jason Myers' kick is good. PACKERS 7, SEAHAWKS 3.
It wasn't a safety blitz like the last. I believe they brought four and then Amos came up late when Wilson tried to scramble.
Packers will take over at the 25.
Therte's that bootleg. Did it on first down. Got the Seahawks moving and came back to Adams.
That is the end of the first quarter, folks.
He had mostly underneath routes and no one was open. He was waiting for someone to work himself free.