Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Billy Turner late on a stunt and that forced Rodgers out of the pocket. The pass blocking has not been good this series. Guards made two errors that really hurt.
JK Scott with a booming punt. 55 yards. Seattle all the way back to its 33.
Not enough time to throw. Two bad mistakes by each guard hurried Rodgers. If Turner picks up that stunt, Rodgers has all day to throw. Instead he had to break the pocket.
They had some success with that first run and then the Ervin run. Seattle probably adjusted. Now Packers have to adjust.
They have to present the inactives 90 minutes before the game. It's possible they didn't make a decision until after warmups.
They're rotating. They played single high on the last running play.
Jaire Alexander is following DK Metcalf around. Kind of had a feeling he would get the assignment. He's a tough dude.
He's communicating. Sometimes he's telling them to slide over, sometimes it's to remind them a stunt or something else is coming.
They probably wanted to establish the run with him to start. They'll use Travis Homer eventually.
Ran away from Clowney on that play. Both Jamaal Williams and Tyler Ervin in the game that play.
Lots of double tight ends today.
Allison for the first down, but I'll bet this is offensive pass interference.
Allison ran a pick and ran into the Seattle defender. Really didn't need too. He would have been open. They have to teach these guys when they can make contact.