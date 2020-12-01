Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Alexander did a great job pushing Turner away f rom the ball so Sullivan could recover.
This is not going to be overturned. They are saying no evidence of the Packers recovering.
Packers are charged with another timeout and now lose their shot at a third challenge today.
Suffice it to say, LaFleur was ticked.
Marshawn Lynch and Darnell Savage having some words at the end of that run. Lynch looked like he was going to throw the ball at him.
Z. Smith gets credit for the sack.
Packers are doing a great job of containing Russell Wilson. They're rushing four, but they're dropping one of the linemen out to spy him.
Kenny Clark pulled back on the rush and made Wilson throw that ball rather than run.
Good design by Pettine to start.
Helps that they played good run defense, too.
Good question, I should have been following that, but I was watching the line of scrimmage.
He was on him that last incompletion.
I will try to get some clarification on that.
I haven't seen him. He is active though.
Two tight ends again to start.
Big time pressure off the left side. Elgton Jenkins let his guy go.
Lot of running for a yard by Jones.
Not a lot there in the run game so far. The Seahawks are getting upfield in a hurry and blowing those outside zones up.
They're going to need to do some bootlegs against them to slow it down.